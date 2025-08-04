Iran and Pakistan condemn the endless Gaza attacks

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, have condemned the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The two are now calling upon the United Nations Security Council to step in while also condemning Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians.

“These aggressions once again revealed the necessity of coming up with a regional and global consensus against the unlawful actions of the Zionist regime the two countries of Iran and Pakistan ask the international bodies especially the Security Council of the United nations to avoid double standards and take up a more active role in preventing the aggressions against the soil and the territories of the member countries, and also the spill over of the war and encroachment against the sovereignty of the countries and the killing of the civilians,” said Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian President.

This was Pezeshkian's first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office. The meeting focused on deepening cooperation in trade, energy, and regional security.

Officials from both sides see the visit as an opportunity to boost economic ties and address shared concerns in the region.