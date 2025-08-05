Iran confirms upcoming IAEA visit amid post-strike tensions and U.S. sanctions

An official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit Iran within the next 10 days, marking the first such mission since Israeli and U.S. airstrikes in June severely damaged the country’s nuclear facilities.

"A visit by an IAEA official to Tehran will occur within less than 10 days," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced Monday at a press conference in Tehran.

The air campaign, which lasted 12 days, targeted Iran’s major nuclear infrastructure and reportedly left nearly 1,100 people dead, including high-ranking military officials. A ceasefire has held since shortly after the strikes, but IAEA inspectors departed the country during the conflict, curbing the agency's ability to assess the damage and monitor Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

In addition to nuclear concerns, Baghaei sharply criticized the latest round of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil shipping network.

"There is no doubt that the move by America is absolutely against international law and disrupts free international trade," he said. "We have learned throughout the recent decades how to preserve our country despite pressure and unfair, illegal sanctions."

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions last week on a web of individuals and companies across China, India, and the UAE, accusing them of facilitating the export of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. The sanctions list includes Iranian and Indian nationals, maritime firms, and a fleet of vessels allegedly involved in the shipments.

Baghaei also dismissed the recent visit to Gaza by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, describing it as a mere “show” without substance.

The IAEA visit is seen as a critical step toward re-establishing nuclear oversight in Iran and gauging the long-term impact of the June airstrikes on its nuclear program.