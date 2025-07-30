Gaza crisis deepens as Netanyahu pushes annexation plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present to the Israeli security cabinet a plan to annex parts of the Gaza Strip, Israeli newspaper Haaretz is reporting.

Despite growing international pressure to end the crisis in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be doubling down, threatening to annex parts of the Gaza Strip unless Hamas agrees to a ceasefire within the next few days.

Israel has said it is prepared to end the war if Hamas surrenders, disarms and goes into exile, something the group has refused to do.

Now, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Netanyahu will begin to take over parts of the Strip until Hamas surrenders.

The report added that Netanyahu’s plan is aimed at maintaining the support of his government's far-right allies, who oppose both a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Global outrage

Recent images of emaciated children and reports of starvation and famine within Gaza have fanned global outrage at Israel’s action in the Palestinian territory.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that his country will recognise the state of Palestine in September. The UK said it would follow suit unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and long-term peace process within the next eight weeks.

Last week, Israel and the US recalled negotiating teams from Qatar, blaming Hamas and saying they would consider “alternative options”. Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya accused Israel of obstructing ceasefire talks and called their continuation under Israel's blockade “meaningless.”