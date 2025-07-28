Low rainfall and cold temperatures raises fears of crop damage among Ivory Coast cocoa farmers

Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast say a cold spell and lack of rainfall could lead to crop damage and reduced expectations for the October to March harvest.

Rainfall was well below average last week across most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions, while a cold spell has raised concerns among farmers about potential crop damage that could reduce expectations for the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Rainy season in the West African country officially runs from April to mid-November. During that time rains are usually heavy but this year farmers across the country say their plants aren’t getting enough moisture.

Last week, the centre-western region of Daloa got just 0.9 millimeters of rain, 18.5 milimeters below average.

Combined with overcast skies and low temperatures, the lack of rain could cause flowers and pods to dry out and fall.

Limited sunshine may also increase the risk of disease in cocoa plantations.

Farmers in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rainfall was well below average, said more moisture and sunshine in the coming weeks will be critical to support crop development.

Ivory Coast is the world’s top cocao producer and its sector plays a crucial role in the global supply chain. But declining production poses a threat to its dominance and to the livelihoods of its farmers.