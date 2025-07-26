Moroccan humanitarian agency provides support for Palestinian farmers

Morocco’s Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency has agreed to fund a project aimed at empowering Palestinian farmers in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Governate.

The agency recently met with the Ministry of Agriculture in Ramallah, the Palestinian administrative capital in the occupied West Bank.

The assistance comes at a critical time for farmers in and around Al-Quds facing challenges to remain on their land and earn enough money.

Palestinian Minister of Agriculture, Rizk Salmiya, thanked Morocco, its king, and the country’s people for its support.

"Their presence on the ground in solidarity with the Palestinian people is deeply appreciated. We would also like to thank them for the food aid interventions in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Following the signing, the delegation visited agricultural projects and a sheep farm in nearby villages.

Farmers in the region are struggling to preserve their land which is increasingly surrounded by illegal Israeli settlements.

In its first phase, the project will support 250 farmers through three key interventions: distributing seedlings, providing water tanks and transportation cisterns, and supplying veterinary kits for their livestock.

The agreement is part of a series of programmes and initiatives implemented by the agency to support all segments of Al-Quds' population, including farmers.