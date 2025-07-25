Hulk Hogan, wrestling superstar, dies at 71 in Florida

Hulk Hogan, the iconic figure of professional wrestling known for his mustache, headscarf, and impressive biceps, who transformed the sport into a lucrative enterprise and extended his cultural impact well beyond the wrestling ring, passed away on Thursday in Florida at the age of 71.

Hogan was declared dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after emergency responders in Clearwater arrived at his residence following a morning report of a cardiac arrest, according to police.

"There were no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances," Maj. Nate Burnside informed reporters.

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was arguably the most significant star in WWE's extensive history.

He was the main attraction for the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 and remained a prominent figure for years, battling legends like Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock, and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Hogan secured at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Today, WWE events take place in professional sports arenas, and millions tune in to watch the company's weekly live television show, "Raw," which premiered in January on Netflix.

"He was a pioneer, the first performer to evolve from a wrestling star into a worldwide sensation," McMahon remarked about Hogan.

Hogan's unique brand of enthusiasm, dubbed "Hulkamania," began to surge in the mid-1980s, propelling professional wrestling into the mainstream.

He was a patriotic American hero, recognized for his horseshoe mustache, red and yellow attire, and the massive arms he referred to as his "24-inch pythons."

Fans erupted in excitement when he tore off his T-shirt in the ring—a signature move—exposing his tanned, chiseled physique.

Beyond wrestling, Hogan was a well-known celebrity, featuring in various films and television series, including a reality show about his life on VH1, titled "Hogan Knows Best."

In recent years, Hogan also ventured into politics.

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, he combined classic WWE moves with then-candidate Donald Trump's rhetoric to fervently endorse him for the presidency.

Let Trumpamania reign once more! Let Trumpamania restore greatness to America!” Hogan exclaimed to the enthusiastic audience.

He tore off a T-shirt featuring his image on a motorcycle, revealing a vibrant red Trump-Vance campaign shirt beneath. Trump stood up to applaud the gesture.

“We lost a wonderful friend today, the 'Hulkster,'” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday. “Hulk Hogan embodied MAGA — Strong, tough, intelligent, yet with the biggest heart.”

Recently, Hogan has started to explore options beyond theatrical professional wrestling, announcing in April his role as the inaugural commissioner for the Real American Freestyle organization, which claims to be “the first unscripted pro wrestling” league globally.

The inaugural event is set for August 30 at Cleveland State University.

“The concept was so thrilling that I get to engage with all these young talents and assist them in any way, particularly in making them major stars and building a future for them,” Hogan stated. “People might be taken aback, but wrestling is wrestling, brother.”

A broken leg and a fresh perspective

Hogan was born in Georgia but spent a significant part of his life in the Tampa, Florida area.

He reminisced about skipping school to watch wrestlers at the Sportatorium, a professional wrestling venue in Tampa.

“I had been boasting, telling everyone I was going to be a wrestler, and in a small town, news travels fast,” Hogan shared with the Tampa Bay Times in 2021.

“So when I arrived there, they were waiting for me. They pushed me to my limits until I was about to pass out.”

The outcome: a broken leg and a stern warning from his father.

“Don’t you ever let anyone hurt you again,” Hogan remembered his father advising.

“So I returned four or five months later with a completely different mindset. The rest is history.”

Hogan first claimed the championship in what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1984, and professional wrestling skyrocketed from that point onward.

Because of his popularity, the annual WrestleMania event was created in 1985.

In the main event, he and Mr. T defeated “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

At WrestleMania III in 1987, he slammed and defeated Andre the Giant, and the WWF took off.

Pro wrestling was further advanced by his feud with the late "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who was arguably his fiercest opponent.

One of the main players in the so-called Monday Night Wars was Hogan.

In 1996, World Championship Wrestling and the WWE were competing for the highest ratings.

By creating the Hollywood Hogan character and the New World Order, a villainous stable that helped WCW outperform the ratings, Hogan swung the odds in WCW's favor.

In 2002, he rejoined the WWE and won another title. Fans applauded for his "bad guy" persona during his defeat to The Rock at WrestleMania X8, which was perceived as a passing of the torch.

Perhaps even more well-known than his in-ring heroics was Hogan's extravagant personality.

He was well-liked for his "promos," which were hype sessions he employed to entice spectators to games. "Well, let me tell ya something, Mean Gene!" was a common opening line he used to mock his interviewer, "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

Beyond the ring He also ventured into television and film. In 1982, he played Thunderlips in the film "Rocky III."

In a 2016 case against Gawker Media, a Florida jury gave Hogan $115 million, plus an additional $25 million in punitive penalties.

After Gawker shared a video of him having sex with the wife of his former best friend in 2012, Hogan filed a lawsuit.

He claimed his privacy was invaded by the post.

Outside the court case, however, there were additional repercussions.

After it was revealed that Hogan had used racial epithets on the recording, WWE temporarily severed their relationship with him.

Hogan expressed regret and called his remarks "inappropriate."

Hogan wore black and grinned throughout the three-week trial.

Regarding the love from fans, he remarked, "Everywhere I show up, people treat me like I am still the champ."