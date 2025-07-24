DRC: trial resumes for former Minister Constant Mutamba in embezzlement case

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the trial of the former Minister of Justice resumed on July 23 before the Court of Cassation.

He is being prosecuted for embezzlement related to the construction of a new prison in Kisangani.

A transfer attempt of 19 million dollars is of particular interest to the judiciary.

On July 23, before the minister's interrogation began, his lawyers raised two exceptions that were dismissed by the Court, which then proceeded with the proceedings.

A lengthy hearing marked the second day of the trial.

In the DRC, after the Court rejected the exceptions raised by his lawyers on July 23, Constant Mutamba was extensively interrogated about the case, with over four hours of questions and answers in what he has repeatedly described as a "historic" trial.

"I am playing for my future, please give me time to express myself," he frequently reiterated from the stand.

From the outset, the former minister made it clear: "I have never taken a single dollar, whether recorded by the clerk," Constant Mutamba stated before laying out his defense.

Regarding the contract awarded through direct negotiation, "it was validated by the Prime Minister," he claimed.

As for the 19 million dollar transfer, "it was done according to the rules, and he will prove it."

This account of the Zion company, opened the day before the transaction: "yes, he requested that the company change banks to be with the same one as the ministry to avoid 300,000 dollars in banking fees."

Constant Mutamba, who was extensively interrogated about the case, often referred to this trial as a "historic trial," a "trial of his life where he is playing for his future."

This is indeed a significant issue for one of his lawyers, Master Joël Kitenge.

However, on this 23rd of July, Constant Mutamba's explanations took a turn towards political declaration: "I did not wish to flee or go into exile. I am ready to fight for a generation, a people, and a continent. I have come to pay the price for a struggle. I am prepared to go all the way," warns the accused.

The next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 30.