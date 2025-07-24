Brazil will team up with South Africa for Gaza case at International Court of Justice

Brazil is in the process of completing its submission to participate in South Africa's genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, as stated by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

In 2023, South Africa initiated a case requesting the ICJ to declare that Israel has violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The case contends that Israel's military operations in its conflict with Hamas militants extend beyond targeting Hamas, as they also involve attacks on civilians, including strikes on schools, hospitals, camps, and shelters.

Other nations, such as Spain, Turkey, and Colombia, have expressed interest in joining the case against Israel.

In its statement, the Brazilian government accused Israel of breaching international law "such as the forcible annexation of territories," and it conveyed "deep indignation" regarding the violence inflicted upon the civilian population.

Israel refutes the claim of intentionally targeting Palestinian civilians, asserting that its primary goal is to eliminate Hamas.

Legal representatives for Israel have characterized South Africa's case as a misuse of the genocide convention.

The Israeli embassy in Brasilia remarked that the Brazilian statement employed "harsh language that does not accurately reflect the current situation in Gaza," while Brazil has "entirely overlooked" Hamas's role in the context of Gaza.

Brazil's National Israeli association CONIB responded to Wednesday's announcement by stating: "The severing of Brazil's long-standing friendship and partnership with Israel is a misguided action that highlights the extremism of our foreign policy."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has consistently been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, but the decision made on Wednesday holds additional weight amid rising tensions between Brazil and Israel's ally, the United States.

This month, the Trump administration imposed 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods.

A diplomat familiar with the Lula administration's perspective informed Reuters that Brazil does not anticipate its choice to join South Africa's case will affect its relations with the United States.

The United States has been against South Africa's genocide case during the administrations of both Democratic former President Joe Biden and Republican Trump.

In February, Trump enacted an executive order to reduce U.S. financial aid to South Africa, partially referencing its ICJ case.