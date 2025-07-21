Welcome to Africanews

568 people survived after an Indonesian passenger ferry caught fire at sea, killing 3

Indonesian Coast Guard and National Search and Rescue Agency ship cruise the waters of Bali Strait during a search operation for the victims of a late Wednesday.  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers reported that more than 560 people were rescued and three died after a passenger ferry caught fire at sea on Sunday. The KM Barcelona 5 was traveling from Melonguane port in the Talaud Islands to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, when the fire broke out around midday.

According to First Admiral Franky Pasuna Sihombing, chief of the Manado navy base, a coast guard ship, six rescue vessels, and several inflatable boats were involved in the large-scale rescue effort. Many passengers were pulled from the sea and taken to nearby islands. Local fishermen also assisted by rescuing people who had jumped into the water wearing life jackets.

Footage shared on social media showed terrified passengers leaping into the sea as flames and thick smoke engulfed the vessel. Although early reports stated five fatalities, that number was revised to three after two passengers, including a 2-month-old baby, were found alive and treated in hospital.

The fire, which began in the ferry’s stern, was extinguished within an hour. The ferry's manifest initially listed only 280 passengers and 15 crew members, but the National Search and Rescue Agency confirmed 568 survivors had been rescued. One of the deceased was a pregnant woman.

Passenger numbers on Indonesian ferries often do not match official records. This discrepancy can hinder rescue efforts and increase risk. Ferries are a common form of travel across Indonesia’s 17,000 islands, but safety regulations are frequently criticized for being poorly enforced.

