Speaker Johnson says Musk is 'flat wrong' on his criticism of spending bill

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says Elon Musk is "flat wrong" when it comes to the DOGE leader's criticism of the president's Big Beautiful Bill.

"It surprised me, frankly. And, I don't take it personal," said Johnson Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

"You know, he's, policy differences are not personal. I think he's he's flat wrong. I think he's, he's way off on this, and I've told him as much, and, I've said it publicly and privately. I'm very consistent in that."

Johnson went on to say that he wasn't "concerned about the effect of this on the midterms? I'm not. Let me tell you why. Because when the big, beautiful bill is done and signed into law every single American is going to do better."

Musk is extremely unhappy with the tax cut and spending plan making its way through Congress, calling it on Tuesday a “disgusting abomination” for increasing the federal deficit.

The tech billionaire's comments Tuesday test his own influence over the Trump-led Republican Party.

Musk targeted Trump’s top congressional priority just days after the president gave him a celebratory Oval Office sendoff marking the end of Musk’s role leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk’s business interests stand to lose from Trump’s bill, which would slash funding for electric vehicles and related technologies.

President Donald Trump’s big bill will cut taxes by $3.75 trillion but increase deficits by $2.4 trillion and leave 10.9 million more people without health insurance over the next decade.

That’s according to an analysis released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The analysis comes as the Republican president is pushing to have the final product on his desk by July Fourth.

The CBO's findings will be weighed by lawmakers and others seeking to understand the budgetary impacts of the sprawling bill.

The White House and Republican leaders have been sowing doubt on the CBO’s work.

Democrats say Republicans explode the debt when they’re in power.