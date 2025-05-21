Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UN calls for stronger action on Global Maritime Security

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in the chancellory in Berlin, Germany,   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says "without maritime security, there can be no global security.” He was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council during with a debate on maritime issues.

Guterres stressed all the facets of life are dependent on maritime security. “All of humanity depends on the world's oceans and seas. From the oxygen we breathe to the biodiversity that sustains all life to the economy's trade and jobs supported by maritime industries.

Today's debate shines a light on a fundamental fact. Without maritime security, there can be no global security,” said Guterres.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..