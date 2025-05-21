UN calls for stronger action on Global Maritime Security

Antonio Guterres
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says "without maritime security, there can be no global security.” He was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council during with a debate on maritime issues.
Guterres stressed all the facets of life are dependent on maritime security. “All of humanity depends on the world's oceans and seas. From the oxygen we breathe to the biodiversity that sustains all life to the economy's trade and jobs supported by maritime industries.
Today's debate shines a light on a fundamental fact. Without maritime security, there can be no global security,” said Guterres.
