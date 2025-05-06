On the eve of the conclave, tourists and locals in Rome wait in suspense

Among the roughly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, many are keenly anticipating the upcoming Vatican conclave at which members of the College of Cardinals will elect a successor to Pope Francis.

There are no official candidates for the papacy, but some cardinals are considered “papabile,” or possessing the characteristics necessary to become pope.

After St. John Paul II broke the Italian hold on the papacy in 1978, the field of contenders has broadened considerably, such that even cardinals from far-flung countries are now possible successors to Pope Francis. Cardinals will begin voting when the conclave begins May 7.

Ordinary people, tourists, and the faithful wandering around St. Peter's Square expressed their preferences and hope that their favourite candidate would become pope.

However, there are also those who believe that none of the cardinal electors has the necessary characteristics to become pope.

"There isn't anyone at the moment who shows such strong charisma as Pope Francis or John Paul II. We'll see," said Rome resident Pierfrancesco.