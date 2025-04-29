Barca Face Inter in UCL Semi

Fresh from their Copa del Rey heroics, there is another title on the line for Barcelona. Hansi Flick's men beat their arch rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in Sunday's final to get their first trophy of what could be a momentous treble for the German in his first season in charge of the club.

Barca are also the overwhelming favourites to pip Real to the La Liga crown with the Catalan club four points clear with five games remaining.

But attentions for now have turned to their fight for a sixth Champions League title as they prepare to host Inter Milan in the first leg of their semi-final.

Visitors Inter conceded just one goal in the inaugural group phase of the competition and are likely to need that defensive solidity when they face the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha - the two standout attackers for Barca with striker Robert Lewandowski sidelined through injury.

The winners will face either Arsenal or PSG in the final in Munich on May 31.