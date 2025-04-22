South African Catholics mourn Pope Francis

Catholics in South Africa have been mourning and paying tribute to Pope Francis who died early on Monday morning.

Archbishop Stephen Brislin said Francis has "touched people in a very special way."

"I think throughout the world, but particularly in Africa, we feel that we were very close to Pope Francis and we feel that he loved us as well," the Archbishop said.

At the altar of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Francis' portrait was flanked by flowers and candles.

The Vatican said the 88-year-old Francis suffered a stroke which led to a coma and his heart to fail, as he recovered from a five-week hospitalization for double pneumonia.

It came a day after he turned out to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square on the occasion of Easter Sunday, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met U.S. Vice President JD Vance.