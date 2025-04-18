U.S. calls on Rwanda to withdraw troops from eastern DRC and end support for M23 rebels

The United States has issued a strong call for Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and immediately cease all support for the M23 rebel group, deepening Washington’s stance on the ongoing crisis in the region.

During a digital press briefing, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Corina Sanders, underscored that Rwanda’s military involvement in eastern DRC is “unacceptable” and a key driver of instability.

“The presence of Rwandan Defense Forces on Congolese territory is not helping the situation. It must end,” said Sanders. “The M23 would not be the military force it is today without external support, particularly from Rwanda.”

This public rebuke aligns with the findings of multiple UN reports that have documented Rwanda’s military backing of the M23—an armed group accused of widespread human rights abuses and responsible for displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians in eastern DRC.

The U.S. officials emphasized that while both the Congolese army (FARDC) and M23 are implicated in abuses, the scale and systematic nature of atrocities committed by the M23 warrant urgent international condemnation and action.

Boulos urged all parties to return to the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and affirmed that any pathway to stability in the Great Lakes region requires respect for Congo’s territorial integrity.

The statement marks one of the most direct U.S. criticisms of Rwanda in recent years and places increased diplomatic pressure on President Paul Kagame’s government. It also signals growing frustration among international partners over the protracted conflict in eastern DRC, which has left millions displaced and continues to escalate despite multiple ceasefire efforts.