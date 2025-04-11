Air Algeria starts flights to Nigeria

trade
Algeria's flag carrier has launched flights to Nigeria's capital in a move expected to boost links between north and West Africa.
Abuja becomes the 25th African destination served by Air Algeria.
The airline also plans to launch flights to Addis Ababa, Gabon's Libreville, and N'Djamena of Chad.
It is also eyeing new routes to Europe, North America, and China.
Air Algeria's passenger traffic to African destinations grew 76%, from slightly over 100,000 passengers in 2014 to 179,000 in 2024, according to the company's statistics.
