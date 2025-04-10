Gaza: Egypt's foreign minister rejects displacement of Palestinians

Egypt's top diplomat reiterated his country's position on rejecting displacement of Palestinians at a press conference on Thursday.

Badr Abdelatty gave his remarks after meeting his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Cairo.

"There is no chance to achieve safety and stability for Israel or the region without the Palestinian people gaining their legitimate rights and the establishment of their country on the borders of 1967," said Abdelatty during a news conference following the meeting.

Israel resumed its war on Gaza last month, breaking an eight-week ceasefire.

The ceasefire brought a much-needed reprieve from the fighting to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and sent an infusion of humanitarian aid to the territory.

Mediators have since attempted to bring the sides to agree a new ceasefire without success.

Hamas has demanded Israel end its bombing of the enclave entirely.