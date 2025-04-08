Gaza: Famine warnings grow louder as Israel continues to block aid

A charity has distributed food to war-weary Palestinians in the wrecked northern Gaza amid growing concerns about potential famine in the strip.

No aid in any form has entered Gaza in 37 days thanks to an Israeli blockade.

Palestinians in Gaza have struggled to feed their families as Israel’s ban on aid entering Gaza continues. Many have resorted to charities to get food for their children.

"I came to get lunch from the charity because the situation in Gaza is generally catastrophic and difficult, and my situation is below zero," said Yasmin Battah, a mother of five children.

"I don't have anything to buy any of my needs, and what is available is very expensive," she added.

The war has left most of Gaza’s population of over 2 million dependent on international aid.

Aid groups have expressed concerns that gains they made during the six-week ceasefire to avert famine in parts of the strip have been diminishing as Israel continues to block aid entry to Gaza.