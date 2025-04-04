US holds talks with Kinshasa on developing the DR Congo's mineral resources

An official in US President Donald Trump’s administration says it is in talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo about developing its mineral resources.

Without providing any further details, his senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, said the potential deal could involve “multibillion-dollar investments”.

Boulos met with DRC President , Felix Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa on Thursday amid speculation of a possible minerals-for-security deal.

The US senior advisor said they had reviewed the Congo's proposal and that he was “pleased to announce that the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development”.

American companies would be “operating transparently” and would “stimulate local economies", Boulos said.

The Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones.

It also has substantial gold, diamond, and copper reserves.

The country is facing an insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the east where many of the minerals are found.

The region faces a dire humanitarian situation with the displacement of more than seven million people and a record number facing acute hunger.

Tshisekedi says the US deal could help make his country safer.