Niger junta releases 50 people including ministers linked to 2010 coup

Niger's Junta has announced on Tuesday that it released 50 people linked to a 2010 coup attempt in the country.

The announcement comes just two months after General Abdourahamane Tchiani was officially sworn in as Niger's President at the 'National conference', for a five year transitional period, following a new charter that replaces the existing constitution.

A recommendation was made at the February conference calling for former ministers, a diplomat, a journalist and soldiers to be freed.

Imprisoned members of the government toppled in the July 2023 coup have also been released too. They had been arrested following the takeover that brought General Tiani, the former head of the presidential guard, to power.

Meanwhile ousted former president Mohamed Bazoum is set to stay in detention, despite international calls for his release.

Since seizing power two years ago, Niger’s Junta has cut off ties with its former colonial power France, expelling both French and American troops from the country.

It’s also quit ECOWAS, moving instead to form the Alliance of Sahel States or AES with military leaders in Burkina Faso and Mali.