Arsenal celebrates Saka's comeback with a 2-1 win against Fulham

Bukayo Saka embraced the moment with his arms wide open and a playful grin, soaking in the adoration from Arsenal fans. It felt as if he had never left.

Making his return after a lengthy three-month injury layoff, the England winger netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory against Fulham, helping Arsenal reduce the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to nine points on Tuesday.

Saka, the standout player for Arsenal and a fan favorite, was substituted in during the 66th minute, receiving a rousing welcome after his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

Just seven minutes later, he was celebrated again for scoring Arsenal's second goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remarked that the enthusiastic reception from the fans highlighted how much “people love him and missed him.” He added, “He lifted the stadium,” while midfielder Declan Rice praised Saka as “one of the best wingers in the world.” Rice noted, “He attacks the box and sniffs the goal. Having Bukayo back is a significant boost.”

Mikel Merino had opened the scoring for second-place Arsenal in the 37th minute, but the team faces an uphill battle to claim their first league title since 2004, needing Liverpool to falter.

Liverpool is set to play Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, with eight matches remaining in the Premier League.

Arsenal remains four points ahead of third-place Nottingham Forest, who edged out Manchester United 1-0 thanks to a stunning solo effort from Anthony Elanga, a former United player, as they aim for a remarkable Champions League qualification.

Forest, which was fighting relegation last season, is now 10 points clear of sixth-place Newcastle, with the top five likely to secure spots in next season’s Champions League.

Injury concerns linger for Arsenal, but Saka, who has been out since December 21 due to his injury sustained in a league match against Crystal Palace, is set to return just in time for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid next week.