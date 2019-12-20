Arsenal's new coach is Mikel Arteta

United Kingdom
English football club Arsenal on Friday appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their new manager.
Welcome back, Mikel! ?— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019
Head coach of The Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/lhsAfQ7cfq
Arteta, who made 149 appearances for Arsenal between 2011 and 2016 before joining Manchester City’s coaching staff, replaces sacked fellow Spaniard Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.
