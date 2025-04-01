Welcome to Africanews

Carlo Ancelotti to stand trial on tax fraud charges

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti sits before the Champions League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

carlo ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will stand trial on tax evasion charges in Spain on Wednesday (2nd April).

Spanish state prosecutors have accused the highly successful Italian coach of defrauding the state of 1 million euros ($1 million) in 2014 and 2015.

A Madrid-based court set the trial date last Friday (28th March).

State prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud. They accused Ancelotti in March 2024 of having used shell companies to hide his true earnings.

Ancelotti has denied any wrongdoing.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is one of soccer’s most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the UEFA Champions League five times, three with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

He coached Madrid from 2013-15 before starting his current stint in 2021.

