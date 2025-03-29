China and Republic of Congo strengthen ties at FOCAC meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso on Friday in Beijing, pledging to jointly promote the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the bilateral relationship between China and the Republic of Congo had become a model of China-Africa solidarity and cooperation. Noting that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is the most important platform for China and Africa to unite and help each other to achieve common development, Wang said China was ready to work with the Republic of Congo to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC last year, especially the "Ten Partnership Actions."

Wang also called on China and African countries to unite and cooperate more closely to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and promote world peace, stability and development in the face of the chaotic international situation. Gakosso said the Republic of Congo attached great importance to the role of co-chair of FOCAC and was willing to work with China to prepare for the ministerial meeting of coordinators on the implementation of FOCAC outcomes and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, to push for more outcomes in Africa-China cooperation.