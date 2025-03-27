DRC: UN agencies warn of escalating food crisis due to conflict and price hike

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently facing an unprecedented crisis of acute food insecurity, impacting 28 million individuals—an increase of 2.5 million in just the last three months.

Recent insights from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification indicate that ongoing conflicts and rising food prices have plunged the DRC into a severe food crisis.

The situation has escalated dramatically, with 28 million people now grappling with acute hunger, a significant rise attributed to the recent violence that erupted in December.

Shelley Thakral, the spokesperson for WFP in DR Congo, highlighted the urgent need for resources and funding, stating that the humanitarian conditions are worsening rapidly, particularly for families already struggling to meet their basic needs.

The crisis is especially severe in the eastern provinces, where conflict has stripped families of their livestock and livelihoods.

Over two million internally displaced persons are facing extreme hunger, with 738,000 in critical conditions.

Bahavu Linda, a farmer who lost her home and livestock due to the violence, emphasized the importance of peace for restoring agricultural activities.

Additionally, Safi, a mother of three, pointed out the dire needs of widows and orphans who have lost their loved ones and homes.

The World Food Programme aims to assist 6.4 million people but requires an additional US$399 million to maintain operations through August 2025 due to anticipated funding shortages.