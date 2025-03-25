Malaria confirmed as cause of deadly outbreak in DRC

Malaria
Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo have confirmed that a mysterious illness that killed more than 50 people earlier this year was malaria.
The National Public Health Institute announced late Monday that tests confirmed the disease caused the deaths of 52 people and affected nearly 1,000 others in Equateur province.
Symptoms included fever, fatigue, vomiting, and weight loss. Initially suspected to be either malaria or food poisoning, the illness was identified after lab testing on patient samples. Officials are still awaiting the results of tests on food, water, and drink samples.
This follows a separate malaria outbreak in December, also initially unidentified, that has since been confirmed as malaria.
01:36
Pope Francis leaves hospital after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia
Go to video
M23 rebels withdraw from Congo peace talks citing EU sanctions
03:51
SADC forces withdrawal and M23 advance heighten DRC crisis-Analyst
03:52
Genetic Modification of Mosquitos: A Potential Breakthrough in the Fight Against Malaria
12:50
Cobalt prices edge up after DR Congo pauses exports
11:22
Marking five years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic