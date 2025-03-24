Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
Pics of the day
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
Pics of the day
just in
Pics of the day: March 24, 2025
Last updated:
3 hours ago
Africanews focuses on the most striking images of the day's news.
More about
World Tour
Zimbabwe
Sudan
South Africa
Vatican
Palestine
up next
Pics of the day: March 21, 2025
Pics of the day: March 20, 2025
Pics of the day: March 19, 2025
Pics of the day: March 18, 2025
Pics of the day: March 17, 2025
Pics of the day: March 13, 2025
More from Pics of the day
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 24, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 21, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 20, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 19, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 18, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 17, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 13, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 12, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 07, 2025
00:00
Pics of the day: March 06, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 03, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 20, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 20, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 31, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 30, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 29, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 28, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 24, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 20, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 7, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: December 19, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: November 25, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 29, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 29, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 15, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 14, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: September 9, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: August 1, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 30, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: July 25, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: July 23, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 19, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 16, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 9, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 4, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 3, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 28, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 25, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 20, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 13, 2024
Play Video
South Africa records first mpox death
01:00
Pics of the day: June 11, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 10, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 7, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 6, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 5, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 4, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 3, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 30, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 29, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 27, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 23, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 22, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 21, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 16, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 15, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 14, 2024
Play Video
Pics of the day: May 13, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 8, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 6, 2024
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
Pics of the day: March 24, 2025
Africanews focuses on the most striking images of the day's news.
up next
Pics of the day: March 21, 2025
Pics of the day: March 20, 2025
Pics of the day: March 19, 2025
Pics of the day: March 18, 2025
Pics of the day: March 17, 2025
Pics of the day: March 13, 2025
More from Pics of the day
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 24, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 21, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 20, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 19, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 18, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 17, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 13, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 12, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 07, 2025
00:00
Pics of the day: March 06, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: March 03, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 20, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 20, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 31, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 30, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 29, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 28, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 24, 2025
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 20, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: January 7, 2025
01:00
Pics of the day: December 19, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: November 25, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 29, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 29, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 15, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: October 14, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: September 9, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: August 1, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 30, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: July 25, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: July 23, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 19, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 16, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 9, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 4, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: July 3, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 28, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 25, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 20, 2024
01:00
Pics of the day: June 13, 2024
Play Video
South Africa records first mpox death
01:00
Pics of the day: June 11, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 10, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 7, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 6, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 5, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 4, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: June 3, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 30, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 29, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 27, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 23, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 22, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 21, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 16, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 15, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 14, 2024
Play Video
Pics of the day: May 13, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 8, 2024
01:02
Pics of the day: May 6, 2024