Tunisian President Saied dismisses prime minister amid political tensions

Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri in the early hours of Friday, according to a statement from the presidency.

Madouri, a technocrat appointed in August 2024 during a major government reshuffle, was immediately replaced by Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, the Minister of Equipment, while the rest of the government remains unchanged.

No official explanation has been given for Madouri’s removal. This marks the fourth time since Saied's power grab in the summer of 2021 that a prime minister has been dismissed without warning.

As is customary, the presidency announced the change via a brief Facebook statement, offering no comment on Madouri’s departure.

Saied, however, emphasized the need for Zaafrani to better coordinate "governmental work" and address "obstacles to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people."

In recent weeks, the president had publicly expressed his frustration, urging ministers to take decisive action.

Zaafrani, 62, who speaks Arabic, French, English, and German, becomes the second woman to lead Tunisia’s government, following Najla Bouden, who served as prime minister from October 2021 to August 2023.

Before she was appointed Minister of Equipment in 2021, Zaafrani, a geotechnical engineering graduate from Germany, led the division responsible for highway construction within the Ministry of Equipment, negotiating with international donors. Salah Zouari will succeed her at the Ministry of Equipment and Housing.

In an earlier video, Saied criticized the leadership of the government, declaring that "every leader must be held fully accountable for their actions," and insisting that "abuses against citizens" must come to an end. He also raised suspicions about a series of social movements and self-immolations that took place before Ramadan, which began in early March.

This marks the fourth dismissal of a prime minister since Saied’s 2021 power grab, during which he consolidated control and established an ultra-presidential system. Zaafrani, Tunisia’s second female prime minister, brings experience in infrastructure and international negotiations.

The dismissal comes amid a tense political climate, with opposition figures and business leaders imprisoned, and a politically charged trial underway.

Tunisia faces severe economic struggles, including slow growth, high unemployment, and rising debt, exacerbating tensions under Saied’s leadership.

Tunisia, facing severe economic and financial difficulties, is grappling with slow growth (0.4% in 2024), a 16% unemployment rate, and a debt level equivalent to approximately 80% of its GDP.

Saied’s government has also ended negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which had proposed a $2 billion loan in exchange for economic reforms, including cuts to energy subsidies.