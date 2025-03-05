Trial of 40 opposition figures in Tunisia sparks tensions and divisions

A trial of 40 prominent opposition figures, including politicians, lawyers, media personalities, and business leaders accused of conspiring against state security, began on Tuesday in Tunisia.

Proceedings at the Tunis Primary Court began with nine detained defendants absent, as the judges opted for remote sessions. It's a move defense lawyers and activists decried as a breach of fair trial standards. Only those released on bail attended in person, while families of the detained and protesters outside the courthouse demanded transparency and the physical presence of all accused.

Security was tightened around the courthouse as lawyers, politicians, and journalists packed the courtroom. Outside, tensions flared as protesters chanted, “Freedom, Freedom and No to Judiciary by Instructions.”

Lamia Farhani, Member of the Defense Committee for the Detainees: “The greatest irony is that at the helm of power sits a president, a constitutional law expert, who casually violates the very laws he swore to uphold. This hypocrisy will ultimately vindicate the detainees.”

The trial has deepened divisions in Tunisia. Among the protesters was Ahlem, a citizen who told the Associated Press: “I came to stand with those detained for their opinions, those kidnapped and held beyond legal procedures and timelines. We reject this farce of a trial that bars the accused from facing their judges directly to defend themselves.”

But not all Tunisians oppose the crackdown. Mohamed, a fish vendor in Tunis, blamed the defendants for the country’s economic collapse: “I hope they get life sentences. They ruined us. Twenty dinars used to fill our baskets; now 100 dinars aren’t enough. Half the nation is jobless. They lied, stole, and fled.”

His remarks underscored the economic despair fuelling support for Saied’s anti-corruption drive among some working-class citizens.

The controversy surrounding the trial extends beyond Tunisia’s borders. International human rights organizations have condemned the mass prosecution, arguing that it is part of a broader pattern of repression targeting dissenting voices. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have both released statements criticizing the government’s use of security laws to silence political opponents.

The trial unfolds amid escalating tensions between Saied’s government and opposition factions, which accuse him of authoritarian drift. Since 2021, dozens of critics have faced arrest under broadly defined security laws. Saied’s supporters argue the crackdown is necessary to stabilize a nation grappling with inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

In recent months, Tunisia has faced growing economic hardship, with inflation soaring and access to basic goods becoming increasingly difficult for many citizens. The government has sought financial aid from international lenders, but negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remain stalled due to concerns over structural reforms and political instability.

As the trial progresses, analysts warn that the outcome could have lasting implications for Tunisia’s democratic trajectory. The country, once hailed as the lone success story of the Arab Spring, has seen a steady erosion of democratic norms since Saied’s 2021 power grab, when he suspended parliament and ruled by decree.

Ahead of the trial, the UN rights office urged Tunisian authorities to “halt all persecution of political opponents” and uphold freedoms of expression and assembly. Local human rights organizations echoed these concerns, warning that the trial’s opacity could accelerate Tunisia’s democratic backsliding.

The court is expected to hold periodic sessions in the coming weeks, with verdicts likely to reverberate across Tunisia’s fractured political landscape. For now, the absence of detained defendants and the remote proceedings have cast a shadow over claims of judicial impartiality, fuelling fears of politicized justice.

Despite the uncertainty, the opposition remains defiant. Activists and political figures continue to call for the release of detainees, while protests in support of the accused are expected to persist in the coming weeks.