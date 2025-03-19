Gaza: Arab states meet as renewed Israeli attacks kill hundreds

The Palestinian representative to the Arab League on Wednesday called for sanctions against Israel in response to recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip that have killed hundreds of people.

Israel launched heavy airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday that killed more than 430 Palestinians, local health officials said, shattering a ceasefire in place since January as it vowed to force Hamas to release more hostages and relinquish control of the territory.

During an Arab League session in Cairo, Palestinian permanent representative Mohannad Aklouk said that specific measures, including economic and political sanctions could be taken to prevent Israel’s offenses and expansion plans meant to displace Palestinians.

Aklouk condemned the killing of "more than 430 innocent martyrs, 130 of whom were children under the age of 10," and called upon the international community to freeze Israel's participation in the United Nations General Assembly.

The strikes since the early hours Tuesday killed 436 people, including 183 children and 94 women, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The ministry said another 678 people have been wounded in the strikes, which continued into Wednesday but at a lower intensity.

The military says it only strikes militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.