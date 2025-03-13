U.S. Gold Card: What it means for African investors {Business Africa}

This week on Business Africa, we explored major economic and entrepreneurial shifts shaping the continent, from investment opportunities abroad to digital transformations and culinary revolutions. Here’s a look at the top stories that are making an impact.

U.S. Gold Card: A Game-Changer for African Investors?

The U.S. Gold Card proposal is stirring global discussions, promising citizenship with tax advantages for wealthy investors. This could be a game-changer for African entrepreneurs seeking international expansion or relocation.

In a conversation with international immigration lawyer Reaz Jafri, we delved into the potential implications of this initiative:

Opportunities for African Investors: The program could open doors for African business leaders looking for stable business environments, global market access, and tax benefits.

Lessons for African Governments : Countries on the continent could draw insights from this model to create competitive residency or citizenship programs that attract foreign wealth and expertise.

The Future of Investment Migration: Should African nations develop similar programs to attract global investors? With the right policies, they could boost local economies while fostering innovation and job creation.

Kenya’s SMEs Go Digital for Growth

Kenya’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the economy, accounting for 99% of businesses and employing 75% of the workforce. The digital revolution is reshaping how these businesses operate, creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration with larger corporations.

Syrian Cuisine Finds a Home in Ethiopia

In Addis Ababa, a culinary revolution is unfolding as Syrian refugees introduce their rich and flavorful cuisine to Ethiopia. This fusion of Middle Eastern and East African flavors is creating new dining experiences, bringing affordable and delicious options to local food lovers.

The integration of Syrian flavors into Ethiopian cuisine is not just about food, t’s a story of resilience, cultural fusion, and economic opportunity.