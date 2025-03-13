Namibia and Kenya face off in special olympics floorball clash

The Special Olympics World Games in Turin saw an action-packed day of competition, with athletes showcasing their determination and skill across multiple sports. The event's busiest day so far featured medal ceremonies in eight different disciplines, including alpine skiing and cross-country skiing.

One of the standout moments of the day was an intense floorball match between Namibia and Kenya at the Inalpi Arena. The all-African clash saw both teams—relatively new to the sport—competing fiercely in the group stages. In the end, Kenya triumphed with a 3-0 victory, demonstrating their rapid adaptation to the game.

Despite the loss, Namibian player Quinton Gaeb remained upbeat about his team’s performance and took pride in representing his country.

"We thought we would finish them, but they finished us. It was a tough game, but we enjoyed it. I’m feeling proud. Namibia is my home. I live there and I will make Namibia proud. When I go back there, they will just say, ‘Yes, you make Namibia proud,’” Gaeb said.

Meanwhile, in alpine skiing, Mexico’s Alexia Ampudia Ramirez De Arrellano clinched a silver medal, supported by her family, who have played an integral role in her training and success. On the same slopes, Great Britain’s Alice Willans made a remarkable comeback, winning gold just a day after being disqualified from her previous race.

In the cross-country event, Denmark’s Nuka-Martin Lynge, who resides in Greenland, delivered a personal-best performance, finishing fourth in his race with enthusiastic support from spectators.