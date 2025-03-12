Moscow residents sceptical of Ukraine ceasefire proposal

People on the streets of Russia's capital were skeptical about the prospect of a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Russia shouldn't wait for anything. We need to go on until victory in the special military operation," said Moscow resident Nikolai.

Another local, Natalia, called the Ukrainian army "terrorists", saying "what can we agree on with them?"

Kyiv signaled on Tuesday after talks in Saudi Arabia that it was open to a US-backed 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, pending Moscow’s agreement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it’s important not to “get ahead” of the question of responding to the ceasefire proposal. He told reporters that Moscow is awaiting “detailed information” about it from the U.S. and suggested that Russia must get that first before it can take a position.

Meanwhile, U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine resumed Wednesday, officials said, a day after the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's invasion.

The administration's decision marked a sharp shift from only a week ago, when it imposed the measures in an apparent effort to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to enter talks to end the war with invading Russian forces. The suspension of U.S. assistance came days after Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump argued about the conflict in a tense White House meeting.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the U.S. delegation to the talks in Jeddah, said Washington would present the ceasefire offer to the Kremlin, which has so far opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict without accepting any concessions.