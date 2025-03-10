M23 rebellion : war slows trade between Burundi and DR Congo

Income-generating projects in Burundi have experienced a decline since the escalation of conflict in eastern DRC last February.

The Gatumba sector, located along the western border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has seen the most significant impact on trade and transportation.

Many families living along National Road 4, which connects Bujumbura and Uvira, are struggling economically due to a sharp drop in traffic.

Pascal Nt., a driver on the Bujumbura Gatumba-Uvira route, states, "Nowadays, we only have a couple of passengers traveling from Uvira to Burundi, sometimes just two. The situation has changed drastically. We used to expect at least four clients from Uvira, which would have been a relief, but now we often return home without any passengers."

The substantial trade volume between Burundi and eastern DRC has made National Route 4 quite lucrative.

However, Congolese buyers have ceased purchasing from a major market in the capital.

Fiston Mulondani, another driver on the Uvira Gatumba route, expresses his disappointment about the situation. "Things were much better before. I could start my day bringing passengers from Uvira to Bujumbura, and I could make two trips daily. But everything changed for the worse around mid-February."

In the fourth quarter of 2023, over 89% of Burundi's exports were directed to the DRC, highlighting its importance as a market.

However, the border closure and the surge of refugees have led to a significant slowdown in trade with the DRC, raising alarms about a potential economic crisis.