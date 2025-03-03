Breaking stigma, building hope: Gloria Nawanyaga’s fight for inclusion and empowerment

In a world where stigma often overshadows strength, Gloria Nawanyaga has emerged as a voice of resilience, proving that courage can rewrite any narrative. Born and raised in Uganda, where over 860,000 women live with HIV, Gloria’s story is not just one of survival, but a testament to the power of hope, advocacy, and self-acceptance.

At just 11 years old, Gloria’s life took a turn that could have silenced her. She discovered she was HIV positive, a reality that threatened to confine her to a life of secrecy and fear. But instead of allowing stigma to define her, she redefines the conversation.

Today, as a global human rights lawyer, an advocate for UNICEF, and the founder of the Global Young Positive Foundation, she has dedicated her life to dismantling misconceptions about HIV and empowering young people to own their narratives.

Her journey to self-acceptance was not without hurdles. She faced whispers, judgment, and rejection. The weight of stigma first became unbearable during her school years.

Rumors about her status spread like wildfire, isolating her from friends and classmates. Gloria, however, refused to shrink. In 2017, she took control of her story, entering and winning the Miss Y+ pageant, a platform dedicated to empowering young people living with HIV. This moment was more than a crown; it was a declaration that she would no longer be silenced.

Through her foundation, she has spearheaded initiatives like Meet Your Kind, creating safe spaces where young people living with HIV can connect, find love, and build relationships free from discrimination.

She understands firsthand the challenges of dating with HIV, the heartbreak, the prejudice, the rejections, but she also knows that love, in its purest form, transcends fear. As she prepares to walk down the aisle, she stands as proof that love and acceptance are possible, even in a world riddled with bias.

On this International Women’s Day, celebrated under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’, Gloria’s message to women is one of unshakable self-worth. “We are powerful. We are valuable. We are the backbone of society,” she asserts. “If we weren’t here, the world would not multiply. So, we must walk with the knowledge that we deserve every good thing in this world.”

Her words ring even louder in a world where gender inequality and societal limitations continue to hold women back. Gloria is a firm believer that no barrier, whether gender, health status, or societal expectations should dictate one’s destiny. Her advocacy extends beyond HIV awareness; she is a champion for inclusivity, pushing for a world where no woman is left behind.

Gloria's story is a beacon of hope for those facing their battles whether with health, self-doubt, or societal rejection. “HIV does not define us. Challenges do not define us,” she says. “We can still dream, still achieve, and still live boldly.”

Her journey is far from over, but one thing is certain: Gloria Nawanyaga is not just surviving—she is thriving, leading the charge for a future where no woman feels invisible, where inclusion is not just a theme, but a way of life.