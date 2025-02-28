Muslims in Cairo stock up on provisions for Ramadan

Residents in Cairo are descending on the city’s market to buy food, decorations and lanterns as they gear up for Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, muslims all over the world will engage in a daily ritual of fasting from sunrise till sunset.

It’s a period of increased worship, and for some, increased spending.

Cairo resident Sabah Metwally said, "lanterns are more expensive compared to previous years. I want to buy them as gifts for my daughter's children. They are two children. I have to buy two lanterns for 200 Egyptians pounds ($4) as well as a lantern for my daughter. So the total will be 300 pounds ($5.9). How can I afford that when and my whole pension is not sufficient?"

Ramadan often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings to break the fast. Some at the markets are concerned about the amount of money they’re having to spend on provisions.

Sayed al-Shrakawy, a worker at a lantern shop, ''there is a 50% increase in prices. At the least, demand is down by 50%. And the demand now is for the Egyptian product because the Chinese product has become expensive."

This year the first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 1st Although the actual start date may vary among different communities.