Ethiopia and Somalia hold talks aimed at reaffirming ties

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was welcomed in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for talks aimed at reaffirming their ties.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries mounted last year after landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal to lease a stretch of coastline from Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

Ethiopia planned to build a naval base and commercial port there in exchange for possible recognition of Somaliland's independence.

Mogadishu was furious over the agreement, accusing Addis Ababa of undermining its territorial integrity.

Following talks mediated by Turkey in December, the two countries pledged to find an arrangement to allow Ethiopia access to and from the sea.

Mohamud then visited Ethiopia earlier in 2025.

Thursday’s discussions focused on a wide range of bilateral issues from trade to security as the two leaders attempt to normalise relations.

Moments before the Ethiopian leader landed, shells were fired in the Somali capital, but it is unclear if the attack was associated with his visit.

Somalia’s security situation is highly volatile with the Islamist al-Shabaab group active in the country.