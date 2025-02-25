Several missing as Kenya tightens border security after fishermen clash

Kenya has stepped up security along its border with Ethiopia after a violent clash between Ethiopian fishermen and their Kenyan counterparts at the Omo River, which left several people missing.

The Turkana community from Kenya and the Dassanech community from Ethiopia, who share economic activities such as fishing, were involved in the altercation. The incident has caused significant concern among both communities.

Kenyan Minister of Interior Kipchumba Murkomen addressed the situation, stating that the uncertainty surrounding the missing individuals has created a great deal of anxiety. "More than twenty people are missing. If they were found dead or injured, it would have been easier to handle than the uncertainty we’re facing now. Not knowing whether they are alive or dead creates a lot of anxiety, and that uncertainty hurts even more," Murkomen said.

The Kenyan government has confirmed that it is working closely with Ethiopian authorities to locate the missing individuals and ensure their safe recovery. Murkomen elaborated on the collaboration between the two countries, saying, "You see, the Regional Commissioner is here with us. Together, we are assembling a team led by the County Commissioner who will travel to Ethiopia tomorrow to meet with local officials. We will collaborate with them to find and recover our people."

In addition to addressing the current crisis, the Interior Minister announced plans to establish a border post to monitor all cross-border movements. This will help ensure thorough checks on anyone entering Kenya, in an effort to prevent further clashes and maintain security in the region.