Djibouti’s Foreign Minister wins AUC Chair race

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, has won the race to become the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Youssouf defeated former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Malagasy Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato for the prestigious role.

Youssouf says he will prioritise regional security and promote greater unity across Africa, aiming to bridge linguistic and cultural divides on the continent.

His win marks a significant moment for Djibouti, as he prepares to lead the African Union's efforts in tackling key issues facing the region.