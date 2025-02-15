Welcome to Africanews

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister wins AUC Chair race

Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at United Nations headquarter   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mary Altaffer/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

African Union

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, has won the race to become the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Youssouf defeated former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Malagasy Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato for the prestigious role.

Youssouf says he will prioritise regional security and promote greater unity across Africa, aiming to bridge linguistic and cultural divides on the continent.

His win marks a significant moment for Djibouti, as he prepares to lead the African Union's efforts in tackling key issues facing the region.

