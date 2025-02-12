Sudan's army rejects ceasefire call during the holy month of Ramadan

The Sudanese army has rejected a ceasefire call by the United Arab Emirates during the coming holy month of Ramadan.

This comes as the army makes major advancements in the capital, and seized control of a key stronghold previously held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in northern Khartoum.

Sudan's army considers the EU as an aggressor of the war and has on many occasions linked it to the RSF accusing it as its main financier and supplier of weapons. The UAE refutes the claims.

In a statement the UAE said, "As we approach the holy month of Ramadan, a time of mercy and compassion, the UAE calls on all parties to honor this sacred period with a humanitarian ceasefire. We do not accept a Ramadan ceasefire until the siege is broken on all cities and areas that are besieged," the UAE official said.

The conflict in Sudan started in April 2023 when tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the African country.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, forced millions to flee their homes and left some families eating grass in an attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country. Aid groups say they struggle to reach the most vulnerable as warring parties limit access, especially in Darfur.

Famine has been detected in at least five areas, including three camps for displaced people in Darfur, according to the Integrated Food Security Classification. In its December report, the IPC warned that famine was spreading, and five other areas in Darfur have been projected to experience famine in coming months.

The war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis, driving over 14 million people — about 30% of the population — from their homes, according to the U.N. Of them, an estimated 3.2 million have crossed into neighboring countries including Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.--