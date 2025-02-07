Vinicius Jr's future: will he accept the Saudi offer?

Vinicius Junior has not scored in La Liga since November 9, and concerns about his defensive positioning and attitude are growing. His situation is becoming a hot topic at Real Madrid, leading to speculation that the club may be considering a surprising decision regarding him.

Real Madrid is already looking ahead despite a challenging start to the season, which has been affected by injuries and the integration of Kylian Mbappé.

A significant concern is Vinicius Jr, who has faced criticism in Spain and has not performed well lately.

Reports suggest that he is contemplating a massive offer from Saudi Arabia, valued at €1 billion over five years.

The major twist is that if Vinicius chooses to depart, Real Madrid would not stand in his way and could potentially earn over 220 million euros, setting a new record.

Should he leave, Mbappé would step into the spotlight as the main figure in Real's strategy, taking over the left wing.

The club would then seek a top striker to partner with him.

Initially, Erling Haaland was the top target for Florentino Perez, but the Norwegian's contract extension complicates that pursuit.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo, despite interest from PSG, Manchester City, and Saudi clubs, remains a vital part of Madrid's plans and is unlikely to move.

Will the structure of the merengue club's attack change significantly in the near future?