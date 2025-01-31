Kinshasa residents want action to end the war in the eastern DRC

Some residents in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday welcomed an address by President Félix Tshisekedi, saying they wanted action to end war in eastern Congo.

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo called for a massive military mobilisation to resist the rebellion in a televised speech broadcast late on Wednesday.

Kinshasa resident, Eva Mpunha, said he was "happy with this call".

“We young people want to enlist in the army so that we can guard against the enemy day and night to protect our country. We young people will not give in," he said.

Tshisekedi’s comments came after the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seized the key eastern city of Goma.

“I would like to congratulate the chief for his speech. We want him to know that we are always with him," said Jean Michel Kamba, warning the president to beware of the "traitors" and "thieves" around him.

Some buildings in the capital still bear the marks of vandalism carried out earlier this week by demonstrators.

They were protesting against the perceived inaction of the international community to the advance of the M23 and their Rwandan allies.

The rebels on Thursday said they planned to continue their offensive all the way to Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi has vowed “a vigorous and coordinated response” to push them back, but said he remained committed to diplomacy.

Residents in the city say they want an end to the war.

"Talking a lot is not a problem, but we want the president to unite the politicians and the military to have the same vision to win the war," said Kany Malolo David.

Meanwhile, in the east of the country, the rebels fighters moved beyond Goma in an apparent attempt to expand their control in the conflict-battered region.

The regional East African Community has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and “strongly urged” the government to hold talks with the rebels.

Tshisekedi was conspicuously absent from the virtual summit attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

United Nations experts say the M23 rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda.