Hamas frees eight more hostages, Israel delays prisoner release

Israeli soldier Agam Berger was freed on Thursday   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Gaza

After more than a year of being held captive, Israeli soldier Agam Berger was released on Thursday by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

She was among five female Israeli soldiers abducted by the Palestinian militant group during the October 7th Hamas attacks. The four others were released last week.

Also freed on Thursday were two Israeli civilians and five Thai workers.

In return, Israel is expected release 110 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 children.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government delayed the release, due to hostages been freed in chaotic scenes in Gaza, with one of the former captives led through crowds by masked gunmen. Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the scenes as ''shocking''.

Thursday's hostage release means that 15 captives have been freed since the truce took effect on 19 January. 82 are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

During the first six-week phase of the ceasefire deal, 33 hostages are expected to be freed in total.

