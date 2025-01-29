Thousands take to the streets to mark Niger's departure from ECOWAS

Thousands of people took to the streets of Niamey and several other towns across Niger on Tuesday.

They were responding to a call by the civil society M62 movement, to mark the day that Niger, together with Burkina Faso and Mali, exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The three countries have grouped together to form a new alliance, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES).

Niamey resident, Salifou Harouna, attended the event.

‘If you find a Nigerien today who is not happy, you have to ask yourself what kind of Nigerien he or she is,” he said.

“All Nigeriens are united by the AES, we’re happy to regain our sovereignty and will work to help the authorities support it so that this sovereignty is total and put in place.”

The demonstration was attended by members of the government, civil society activists, and guests.

And people called on other nations to join the new regional grouping.

“The AES has taken the lead and everyone should follow,” said activitst Kadidja Alkassoum.

“We're calling on our brothers to follow the AES. Because the AES will not back down from anything or anyone, because its people are behind it.”

For the authorities in Niamey, nothing will ever be the same again, because going backwards is out of the question.

" We are in the AES confederation. From now on, tolerance, conciliation, acceptance of others, and harmonious development will guide our every step,” Niamey governor, Abdou Assaoumane Harouna told the crowd.

Negotiations are underway with ECOWAS on practical arrangements for the AES’ official departure from the body on 29 January.

The alliance said it will launch a common passport on the same day.