Banki Livestock Market Reopens

After being destroyed by insurgents from Boko Haram, the Banki International Livestock market is officially back in business.

The reopening of the market, which is a commercial meeting point for Nigerian, Chadian and Cameroonian herders, has been hailed by farmers.

Alhadji Gana, a livestock trader, says, "we are now happy; everyone is proud to live in safety. When cattle come from Chad, they are escorted here safely. So now, foreigners can come from Lagos and all over Nigeria to buy cattle and transport them home securely."

The market aims to boost commercial activity in the Lake Chad basin region. Officials say they are determined to boost commercial ties in the area.

Dr. Babagana Umar Zulum, Governor of Borno State, says, "reviving and reorganizing this market remains a priority of our administration to restart livelihoods and accelerate the economic recovery of the entire area affected by the crisis. I call on neighboring countries and their authorities to collaborate in removing barriers to cross-border trade."

Authorities hope the market will create jobs, and revive the economy in both Nigeria and Cameroon.

"The livestock market will transform the agricultural sector, promote economic growth, food security, and job creation. This will benefit not only the youth of Nigeria but also us, Cameroonians," Midjiyawa Bakari, Governor of Cameroon’s Far North Region, said.

In recent years, Cameroon and Chad have been major suppliers of cattle to Nigeria and the subregion.