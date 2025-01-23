Crafting hope: how AZIZI Life supports widows and teen mothers

Hands of Hope: Empowering Widows and Teenage Mothers in Rwanda Through Craft.

Founded in 2008, AZIZI Life is a Swahili-inspired initiative dedicated to uplifting rural artisans in Rwanda from poverty.

The organization’s mission focuses on supporting local communities by enabling artisans to create a variety of products that they can sell, thereby earning an income, providing for their families, and contributing to the broader community and nation.

Jeanine Mutoniwase, the C.E.O. and Co-founder of Azizi Life, shares, "We assist 760 rural artisans in finding markets for their baskets and other crafts. Additionally, we support beekeepers in selling their products and offer rural community experiences to tourists visiting Rwanda, allowing them to immerse themselves in Rwandan culture and the lifestyle of rural communities."

Through its initiatives, AZIZI Life has empowered rural women to enhance their living conditions by building homes, gaining access to electricity and clean water, and securing educational fees for their children. Some have even ventured into land investment and animal husbandry.

The artisans primarily utilize natural materials such as banana leaves, palm fibres, and jacaranda wood to create their crafts.

However, AZIZI Life faces hurdles, including limited market access and societal perceptions that often prevent women from being recognized as financial providers in a culture where mothers are traditionally expected to remain at home.

Restude Yankurije, an artisan with Azizi Life, commented, "While we have found a good market for our products, especially internationally, we still face challenges in expanding our reach globally. Our numbers and product offerings are growing, but the market remains limited."

Conversely, Uwimbabazi Sylveria, another artisan from Azizi Life, expressed, "I have many aspirations as an artisan with Azizi Life. I plan to invest the money I earn into schemes that will generate more income, especially as living costs continue to rise."

In the last two to three years, Azizi Life has successfully generated $200,000 in sales from its handcrafted products, which have been exported to various countries, including Canada and the United States.