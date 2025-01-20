South African Police launch manhunt for escaped Illegal mining kingpin

South African police are intensifying their search for a Lesotho gang leader, known as "Tiger," who allegedly ran illegal gold mining operations in Stilfontein.

The crackdown follows the recovery of 78 bodies from the mine last week, where miners faced months of desperation underground.

Authorities revealed that "Tiger" escaped custody during the police operation, reportedly aided by corrupt officials. An investigation is underway to track down those who helped facilitate his escape.

The raid concluded with the rescue of 246 miners, many severely malnourished. Police accuse gang leaders, including "Tiger," of stockpiling food while others suffered. Survivors have also linked the fugitive to violence, torture, and other crimes committed within the mine.

Illegal gold mining in South Africa, largely controlled by Lesotho-based gangs, is a dangerous and unregulated industry. Thousands of miners, many trafficked from neighbouring countries, risk their lives for dwindling gold reserves in abandoned mines.

With mounting evidence, police are determined to capture "Tiger" and dismantle the networks exploiting desperate workers in one of South Africa’s deadliest underground industries.