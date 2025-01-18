Nigeria becomes the ninth BRICS partner country

Nigeria
Brazil’s government said on Friday that Nigeria has been accepted as a partner country in the multinational BRICS group.
This adds Africa’s largest economy to the growing alliance of emerging market countries.
Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, described Nigeria as having converging interests with other members of the group.
Nigeria becomes the ninth BRICS partner, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.
BRICS now represents over half the world’s population and more than 45 per cent of global GDP, signalling its growing clout on the international stage.
The Brazilian government said Nigeria has been actively strengthening cooperation in the Global South and reforming global governance, a key priority for Brazil.
It added that as one of the world’s top oil producers, the African country brings significant economic weight to the group.
The partnership status allows Nigeria to participate in BRICS meetings and events, but does not grant full membership privileges like voting rights
01:00
Heavy rain triggers widespread flooding across southern Brazil
01:05
Indonesia becomes latest BRICS member
01:04
Chinese FM to strengthen ties during Africa visit
01:00
Afro-Brazilians pay tribute to their sea goddess to mark the new year
01:25
Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions pay tribute to sea goddess for New Year
01:13
Nigeria sets up emergency response centre amid rise in Lassa fever cases