UN: Antonio Guterres sets priorities for 2025

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Agencies

USA

This year, Antonio Guterres has promised to tackle four evils that are causing considerable damage around the world: uncontrollable conflicts, particularly in Gaza, where a ceasefire is about to come into force, in Lebanon, in Ukraine, but also in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti. In his view, the UN must give priority to resolving these crises.

Another priority addressed to the United Nations Assembly was the rampant inequalities and the failure to meet commitments to achieve sustainable development goals. With five years to go before the deadline, 4,000 billion dollars are still missing, he said.

in the face of a raging climate crisis The UN Secretary General also called for a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and a reduction in fossil fuel production.

Finally, pointing to the danger of out-of-control technology in the form of artificial intelligence, Antonio Guterres called on the international community to ensure that AI advances humanity, equality and dignity.

