South Kivu: Chinese nationals face charges of illegal mining

The High Court of Bukavu began a high-profile trial on Monday involving three Chinese nationals accused of engaging in illegal mineral exploitation in Walungu, South Kivu.

The defendants face seven serious charges, including illicit mineral extraction, money laundering, illegal residency in the DRC, fraud, pillaging of natural resources, and unlawful possession of mineral substances.

This case has drawn significant attention due to its implications for South Kivu’s ongoing battle against the illegal exploitation of resources. Authorities have decried the environmental destruction and river pollution caused by illicit gold mining, often involving foreign actors.

Violation of DRC’s Rights Must Be Addressed

Thomas Chidibi, a lawyer at the Kinshasa Matete Bar Association, emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair trial. “The arrested Chinese citizens were apprehended for violating the rights of the Democratic Republic of Congo. They must be tried by the law, and their defense rights will be guaranteed,” he said.

The accusations include claims of clandestine exploitation linked to the defendants, with local communities demanding justice. Civil party lawyer Christian Wanduma expressed hope for a landmark decision: “The population will not relent until we put an end to this illegal exploitation. This trial offers great relief, as the people expect either a conviction or the restitution of the looted minerals.”

Seizures Spark Strong Reactions

The three Chinese nationals were arrested on January 4 in possession of 10 gold bars and $400,000 in cash. These findings have fueled public outrage, making this trial a critical moment in the DRC’s broader effort to tackle illegal mining activities.

Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki of South Kivu highlighted ongoing measures to combat such practices. “We are working to systematize and legalize gold exploitation, ensuring that foreign investors are protected and that the population benefits from mining activities,” he stated.

Illegal Mining Crisis in South Kivu

This trial takes place against the backdrop of a widespread illegal mining crisis in the region. Authorities reported in June 2024 that 547 companies were operating unlawfully in South Kivu, undermining the province’s resources and development.

The outcome of this trial is being closely watched as a potential turning point in the DRC’s fight against resource exploitation and environmental degradation.